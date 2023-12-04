Previous
Calendar Time by foxes37
Photo 3975

Calendar Time

I always make some of my calendars. This is part of my desk calendar which will go in the hall. Each month generally shows one of the photos I took in that month.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
