Still in Flower by foxes37
Photo 3974

Still in Flower

You can see from the left hand snapshot that these highly perfumed narcissus, a gift from my brother 9 days ago, are still in flower.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
