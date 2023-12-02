Previous
Village Christmas Fair by foxes37
Photo 3973

Village Christmas Fair

We went to our local Xmas Fair this morning. It was busy, bustling and with a happy atmosphere.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1088% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise