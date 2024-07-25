Previous
Salpiglossis Sinuata by foxes37
Salpiglossis Sinuata

This is such a pretty flower. It’s a bit like convulvulus with its trumpet shaped flower. I have several of varied colours.
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely with the yellow bursting out.
July 25th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous colors, clarity
July 25th, 2024  
