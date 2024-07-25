Sign up
Previous
Photo 4209
Salpiglossis Sinuata
This is such a pretty flower. It’s a bit like convulvulus with its trumpet shaped flower. I have several of varied colours.
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
2
3
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4209
photos
19
followers
7
following
1153% complete
View this month »
4202
4203
4204
4205
4206
4207
4208
4209
Photo Details
Views
26
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
20th July 2024 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
trumpet
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely with the yellow bursting out.
July 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous colors, clarity
July 25th, 2024
