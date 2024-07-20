Sign up
Previous
Photo 4204
Today
Just a memory of today. Our son arrived from Kent by train. For once we were able to sit outside and enjoy glorious sunshine.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
2
2
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
sunshine
,
kent
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful family photos :)
July 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely smiles.
July 20th, 2024
