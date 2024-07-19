Previous
Californian Poppies by foxes37
Photo 4203

Californian Poppies

Such bright, cheerful flowers. They bring back happy memories of the masses of Californian poppies my dad used to grow in our garden.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise