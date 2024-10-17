Previous
From one Extreme to another by foxes37
Photo 4293

Last Thursday when I was killing time in a well known department store I photographed a selection of obscenely priced clothes for 365. Today I bought 50 cards in a well known Charity shop for less than £15. Quite a bargain!
