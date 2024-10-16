Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4292
Lunchtime
Today we had lunch with old friends. Steve is an ex teaching colleague from way back in 1972. We’ve remained friends ever since.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4292
photos
21
followers
7
following
1175% complete
View this month »
4285
4286
4287
4288
4289
4290
4291
4292
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
16th October 2024 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lunch
,
colleague
Beverley
ace
Lovely photo to treasure and a delicious looking lunch.
Friends are special.
October 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Well by the looks of it they did not go home hungry.
October 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Friends are special.