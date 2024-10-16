Previous
Lunchtime by foxes37
Lunchtime

Today we had lunch with old friends. Steve is an ex teaching colleague from way back in 1972. We’ve remained friends ever since.
Beverley ace
Lovely photo to treasure and a delicious looking lunch.
Friends are special.
October 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Well by the looks of it they did not go home hungry.
October 16th, 2024  
