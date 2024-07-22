Sign up
Photo 4206
With Darcey
Our ballet bonkers granddaughter met Darcy Bussell, famous ballerina, yesterday after one of her ballet sessions in London. Quite a thrill.
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
ballet
,
ballerina
