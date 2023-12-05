Previous
Desk Calendar Continued by foxes37
Photo 3976

Desk Calendar Continued

Apart from December, this is the rest of my desk calendar. I generally focus on the natural world but throw in a couple of family pics. Friends and family are the main focus of my kitchen calendar which is today’s task.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1089% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon
This is going to be a gorgeous calendar
December 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise