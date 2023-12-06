Previous
Next
A Touch of Colour by foxes37
Photo 3977

A Touch of Colour

I have a couple of amaryllis on the go and the two on the table will be potted later today. The hyacinths were a present from the grandchildren two weeks ago and still look good despite this being a very warm house.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1089% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise