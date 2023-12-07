Previous
This Year’s Poster by foxes37
Photo 3978

This Year’s Poster

I started making my annual posters in 2012 so this is my twelfth. They show family and friends. They are displayed in the kitchen. When I’m at the kitchen table I love to see how the grandchildren have changed over the years. Simple pleasures.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1089% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise