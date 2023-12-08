Previous
Watery Wicken Fen by foxes37
Watery Wicken Fen

After so many wet dreary days it was great to enjoy the sunshine this morning as we visited Wicken Fen.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Lis Lapthorn

Susan Wakely ace
It looks a lovely day to be enjoying this area.
