Photo 4011
Busy Refectory in Norwich Cathedral
What a beautiful day! The cathedral looked magnificent against a blue sky and the refectory was buzzing with people.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
cathedral
,
norwich
,
refectory
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely weather and good to see it so busy.
January 9th, 2024
