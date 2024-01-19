Previous
Merging Celebrations by foxes37
Merging Celebrations

John Lewis seem moves effortlessly from one celebration to another. A month ago it was Christmas and now it’s Valentine’s day. Hey ho!
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Oh commercialism draws the customers in . An attractive display.
January 19th, 2024  
