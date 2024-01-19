Sign up
Photo 4021
Merging Celebrations
John Lewis seem moves effortlessly from one celebration to another. A month ago it was Christmas and now it’s Valentine’s day. Hey ho!
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
15th January 2024 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
valentines
,
celebrations
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh commercialism draws the customers in . An attractive display.
January 19th, 2024
