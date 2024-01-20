Sign up
Previous
Photo 4022
Snapshots of Cambridge
1:My husband on Queen’s Road with King’s in the distance.
2:14th century St Botolph’s Church.
3: Pembroke Street where the Zoological and Archaeological museums are.
4: The Christopher Wren Library.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4022
photos
17
followers
7
following
Tags
cambridge
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely collage with hubby standing out nicely in his yellow coat. Your border makes me think that spring is just around the corner.
January 20th, 2024
