Snapshots of Cambridge by foxes37
1:My husband on Queen’s Road with King’s in the distance.
2:14th century St Botolph’s Church.
3: Pembroke Street where the Zoological and Archaeological museums are.
4: The Christopher Wren Library.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely collage with hubby standing out nicely in his yellow coat. Your border makes me think that spring is just around the corner.
January 20th, 2024  
