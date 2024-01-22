Sign up
Photo 4024
The Round Church
One of 4 medieval round churches in England. This one in Cambridge was built around 1130 AD. I snapped it on the way to my U3A meeting today.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
church
,
round
,
medieval
