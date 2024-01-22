Previous
The Round Church by foxes37
The Round Church

One of 4 medieval round churches in England. This one in Cambridge was built around 1130 AD. I snapped it on the way to my U3A meeting today.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
