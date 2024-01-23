Previous
Modern Stained Glass by foxes37
Photo 4025

Modern Stained Glass

These are photos from our visit to Norwich Cathedral two weeks ago. It’s a rough old day here so I’m falling back on my vibrant stained glass window pictures.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise