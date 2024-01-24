Previous
Snowdrop Time by foxes37
Photo 4026

Snowdrop Time

I was amazed at the number of snowdrops we saw at Anglesey Abbey this morning. Very heart warming.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted with this great photo.
January 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise