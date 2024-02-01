Sign up
Photo 4034
Walk to Pauline’s Swamp
Such a beautiful day we decided to stroll down to Pauline’s Swamp. This took us through the churchyard and across the field. I love the idea of a bug hotel for the creepy crawlies.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
hotel
,
swamp
,
churchyard
365 Project
close