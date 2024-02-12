Previous
The photographer by foxes37
Photo 4045

The photographer

Our younger son is such good company and, like us all on 365, loves photography. Today we went with him and our grandson to Chippenham Park to enjoy our annual trip to see the snowdrops.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
