Previous
Railway Fever….The Spiritual Railway by foxes37
Photo 4059

Railway Fever….The Spiritual Railway

Hidden away in Ely Cathedral is this fascinating memorial written in 1845 at the beginning of the Railway Age. The first railway in Ely was built in 1845 so it makes the memorial even more impressive. It’s well worth reading.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise