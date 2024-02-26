Sign up
Railway Fever….The Spiritual Railway
Hidden away in Ely Cathedral is this fascinating memorial written in 1845 at the beginning of the Railway Age. The first railway in Ely was built in 1845 so it makes the memorial even more impressive. It’s well worth reading.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
