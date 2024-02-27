Previous
Celebrating by foxes37
Celebrating

We took this selfie to celebrate the last of our amaryllis and to send to our grandson who is celebrating his 15th birthday today.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
JackieR ace
Such a fun shot!!!
February 27th, 2024  
