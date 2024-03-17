Previous
Cheerfulness + Intruder by foxes37
Photo 4079

Cheerfulness + Intruder

These are on our patio, pretty flowers with a delightful perfume. Note the intruder, must be a hangover from last spring.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Susan Wakely ace
Blowing its trumpet loud and clear.
March 17th, 2024  
