Previous
Mediterranean Spurge by foxes37
Photo 4080

Mediterranean Spurge

Taken this afternoon as we walked through Swaffham Prior. According to my App it’s called Mediterranean Spurge. Didn’t feel much like the Mediterranean but one can imagine.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise