Photo 4086
D of E Expedition
A group of keen D of E students in North Wales. One of them is our grandson who will doubtless relish the experience. It’s hiking today so fingers crossed it doesn’t rain! At least it was sunny with blue skies when they arrived.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Lis Lapthorn
wales
expedition
Susan Wakely
ace
A great thing to be involved in.
March 24th, 2024
