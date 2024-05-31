Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4154
Side Chapel
There are an amazing number of side chapels in King’s College Chapel Cambridge. Note the Tudor Rose; they are everywhere.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4154
photos
19
followers
6
following
1138% complete
View this month »
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
Photo Details
Views
14
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
30th May 2024 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
chapel
,
tudor
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close