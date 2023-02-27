Previous
Christ of the Lanterns (Córdoba, Spain) by franbalsera
Christ of the Lanterns (Córdoba, Spain)

Information about the Christ of the Lanterns: https://sientecordoba.com/en/christ-of-the-lanterns/
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Fran Balsera

@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
