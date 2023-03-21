Sign up
80 / 365
Vegetation and stones
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Fran Balsera
ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
80
photos
14
followers
41
following
View this month »
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Tags
green
,
stones
,
vegetation
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Pretty cool - it has obviously been there for a long long time!
March 21st, 2023
