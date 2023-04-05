Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
95 / 365
A minimalist image
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
asked me to make a minimalist image for the get-pushed-557 and minimal-37 challenges. I saw this glass in the Royal Pavilion in Brighton. I hope you like It.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fran Balsera
ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
95
photos
16
followers
42
following
26% complete
View this month »
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimal-37
,
get-pushed-557
Fran Balsera
ace
Hi,
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
. This is the result of your challenge. I hope you like It.
April 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close