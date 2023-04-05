Previous
A minimalist image by franbalsera
95 / 365

A minimalist image

@30pics4jackiesdiamond asked me to make a minimalist image for the get-pushed-557 and minimal-37 challenges. I saw this glass in the Royal Pavilion in Brighton. I hope you like It.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Fran Balsera

@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
Photo Details

Fran Balsera
Hi, @30pics4jackiesdiamond. This is the result of your challenge. I hope you like It.
April 5th, 2023  
