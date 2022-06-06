Previous
Next
Find a bug by francoise
124 / 365

Find a bug

I was watering plants outside, and he ran out of a flowerpot. Since he was still there when I returned with camera, that seemed like a sign not to quibble on about technical definitions for the word "bug".
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Francoise

ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I daresay most would not even question your interpretation. I agree it was a sign and a great photo too!
June 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise