Find a bug
I was watering plants outside, and he ran out of a flowerpot. Since he was still there when I returned with camera, that seemed like a sign not to quibble on about technical definitions for the word "bug".
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
Tags
30dayswild2022
,
june22words
katy
ace
I daresay most would not even question your interpretation. I agree it was a sign and a great photo too!
June 7th, 2022
