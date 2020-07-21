Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 557
Cooked potatos
for get-pushed challenge from a couple weeks ago that I did not get around to. Arnica challenged me to do some food photography.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Francoise
ace
@francoise
November 2018
katy
ace
I might have done this tonight too..............but I didn't! Somehow these look better than I think mine would have!
July 22nd, 2020
Francoise
ace
@arnica17
I finally got around to the food photograph! Not sure if this was was you had in mind, though. They are cooked, just not plated or artfully presented. Just plain potatoes.
July 22nd, 2020
Arnica
I'd take it. 😃
July 22nd, 2020
