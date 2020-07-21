Previous
Cooked potatos by francoise
Photo 557

Cooked potatos

for get-pushed challenge from a couple weeks ago that I did not get around to. Arnica challenged me to do some food photography.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Francoise

November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
katy ace
I might have done this tonight too..............but I didn't! Somehow these look better than I think mine would have!
July 22nd, 2020  
Francoise ace
@arnica17 I finally got around to the food photograph! Not sure if this was was you had in mind, though. They are cooked, just not plated or artfully presented. Just plain potatoes.
July 22nd, 2020  
Arnica
I'd take it. 😃
July 22nd, 2020  
