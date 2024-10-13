Previous
Cypress strength from hurricane by frodob
219 / 365

Cypress strength from hurricane

The cypress trees can really hold themselves through a hurricane! Some of this park is flooded, but these trees are so strong. More to come from our aftermath in central Florida
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely composition what a fabulous scene
October 14th, 2024  
