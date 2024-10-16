Previous
Autumn in full swing! by frodob
Autumn in full swing!

In Pennsylvania visiting our first grandchild!
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Mark St Clair

@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
Beautiful autumn capture. Congratulations!
October 16th, 2024  
Lovely
October 16th, 2024  
Lovely Autumnal colours.
October 16th, 2024  
Enjoy! Beautiful colors
October 16th, 2024  
Gorgeous fall colours…
October 16th, 2024  
Wonderful autumnal display. Congrats on the new grandbaby!
October 16th, 2024  
