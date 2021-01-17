Previous
Morning light by fueast
10 / 365

Morning light

Luckily I live near some beautiful woods but I think as the weeks go on the stay local guidance is going to get difficult. Am itching to climb a hill even though theoretically Bessie is a bit too young yet. She seems rather inexhaustible though...
Alison Tomlin

