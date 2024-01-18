Sign up
Previous
182 / 365
Dog in snow
Found a bit of snow on top of the Chevin. Lovely in the sun. It dropped to -6 C last night so a good test for my new heat pump. Coping fine.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
2
1
Alison Tomlin
@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely pathway and sunlight. It dropped to minus 8 here in the south last night
January 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous image
January 18th, 2024
