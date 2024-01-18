Previous
Dog in snow by fueast
182 / 365

Dog in snow

Found a bit of snow on top of the Chevin. Lovely in the sun. It dropped to -6 C last night so a good test for my new heat pump. Coping fine.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Alison Tomlin

@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely pathway and sunlight. It dropped to minus 8 here in the south last night
January 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous image
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise