Previous
White Wells by fueast
185 / 365

White Wells

Used to be a cafe but not sure these days.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Alison Tomlin

@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jo ace
Instant fav, one of my favorite places and where my parents went on there first date back in the 1950s....and a great photo!
January 21st, 2024  
Alison Tomlin
@jokristina mine might well have done too.
January 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Pretty view
January 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise