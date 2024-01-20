Previous
Twelve apostles.
Twelve apostles.

Two of them anyway, an old stone circle up on Ilkley Moor. Most of the ice has gone now. Spent a lovely day playing tango although we lost our flute player to a broken wrist having slipped on the ice.
Alison Tomlin

@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
