181 / 365
Dog and Heysham Power Station
Both quite small...
I got a notification so I'm posting a photo.
A belated Happy New Year!
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Alison Tomlin
@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
ace
Hello hello happy new year - lovely lovely
January 17th, 2024
