Wonky woods

No its not me holding the camera at an angle, the trees really are wonky. Sneaked slightly out of postcode today to grab some moorland views. Not to be as the fog was thick, but then I like a thick fog. This wood is fabulous. Lots of old Scotch Pines covered in moss and lichens. Oh and after wrangling with reviewer 2 for several rounds of revisions we finally got a paper accepted. Definitely a better day than yesterday.