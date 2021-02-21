Tiny Human

This is a fairly typical size for a human in my pics although it is probably stretching the definition of portrait… I kind of prefer humans to be the scale that shows how big and beautiful nature is. Anyhow, this guy is enjoying the view down the Chamonix valley with Mont Blanc appearing from the cloud on the left. I have to fess up that we got the cable car half-way to this point and walked the rest. Our 70+ year old friend walked from the bottom and was only 20 minutes behind us. It was a fabulous days walking.



Been quite nice here today. Enjoyed a walk with a friend (sans woolly hats today) and have been cutting back the garden. Bessie has been helpfully stealing twigs and scattering them round the garden.