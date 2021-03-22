Sign up
Lady blackbird
Not as showy offy as the male but beautiful none the less and likely more industrious. I am finding it difficult to get photos on work days. The garden is it unless I go out chasing sunsets.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Alison Tomlin
ace
@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
365
PENTAX K-5
22nd March 2021 8:39am
garden
,
blackbird
