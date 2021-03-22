Previous
Lady blackbird by fueast
Lady blackbird

Not as showy offy as the male but beautiful none the less and likely more industrious. I am finding it difficult to get photos on work days. The garden is it unless I go out chasing sunsets.
22nd March 2021

Alison Tomlin

ace
@fueast
I live in Leeds in the North of the UK.
