Boundary layer winds

I'm attending a conference on unsteadiness in boundary layer winds today so this seemed an appropriate image from our trip to the moors last week. Its got all the features. The top of the boundary layer is signified by the bottom of the cloud layer so you can see the boundary layer stretching out into the distance. The shape of the clouds shows unsteadiness. And for a bonus, there is a small wind farm looking fairly unobtrusive in the distance. Nice. Some interesting talks and online presentation challenges so far.