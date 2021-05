Arnside Knott

I went up Arnside Knott on my way to the South Lakes. Its a great place to walk because although its a common there is nothing grazing on the top part so it's teaming with wild flowers including orchids. Also, I can let Bessie off because there's no danger of sheep! Someone has hung this from a treat near the top. You can look through it to the Lakeland fells. Nice. I don't really do hearts but this one I'll allow!