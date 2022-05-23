Sign up
167 / 365
Path
Managed a short local trip out at the weekend, after the Covid bout. Amazing that we have this rural scenery so close to Leeds. Ace clouds present.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
0
0
Alison Tomlin
@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
167
photos
53
followers
44
following
45% complete
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1B
Taken
21st May 2022 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
path
,
leeds
