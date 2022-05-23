Previous
Path by fueast
167 / 365

Path

Managed a short local trip out at the weekend, after the Covid bout. Amazing that we have this rural scenery so close to Leeds. Ace clouds present.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Alison Tomlin

@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
45% complete

