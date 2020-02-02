Previous
Next
Cemetery Symmetry by gaf005
Photo 696

Cemetery Symmetry

Our Sunday afternoon walk ended up in Friston where there is an interesting ancient church. My eye was taken by these graves all laid out so neatly and I couldn't resist the caption.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

George

ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise