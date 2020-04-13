Sign up
Photo 767
Glance
I almost missed this on the roadside verge as I walked past but was glad that I stopped for a closer look and to capture its delicate beauty.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
0
0
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
767
photos
40
followers
53
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
13th April 2020 3:04pm
