Previous
Next
Sleeping and Preening. by gaf005
Photo 768

Sleeping and Preening.

We came across these two swans both enjoying the afternoon sunshine, but engaged in very different activities.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

George

ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise