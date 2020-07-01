Previous
Plane Bark by gaf005
Photo 846

Plane Bark

The bark on this Plane Tree is creating more interesting textures and patterns on series of trees near to my post of the day before yesterday.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

George

@gaf005
