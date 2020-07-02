Sign up
Photo 847
Time
I have owned some unusual clocks over the years but this is the quirkiest and it survived downsizing on retirement so still has pride of place in our front room.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
1
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
847
photos
46
followers
59
following
232% complete
840
841
842
843
844
845
846
847
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
2nd July 2020 6:48pm
Helen Jane
ace
I'm thinking I might struggle to tell the time at a glance with this most unusual timepiece. It must be a talking point for any visitors to your front room.
July 2nd, 2020
