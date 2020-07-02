Previous
Time by gaf005
Time

I have owned some unusual clocks over the years but this is the quirkiest and it survived downsizing on retirement so still has pride of place in our front room.
2nd July 2020

George

ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
Helen Jane
I'm thinking I might struggle to tell the time at a glance with this most unusual timepiece. It must be a talking point for any visitors to your front room.
July 2nd, 2020  
